Kim Kardashian declares she is ‘really shy’

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian shows off hourglass perfection in a new bikini post, and asserts she is really a shy person.

Kim has posted a stunning Instagram picture in a tiny golden beige bikini. She shields her face partially, to stop a photographer from clicking the photo. She chose to keep her long black hair open.

“I’m really shy,” Kim wrote as caption with the picture she posted on Tuesday night.

The post currently has over three million likes.

Lately, Kim has been posting a series of bikini images. The picture seems to be shared from her holiday with her sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie in Turks and Caicos Islands, where Kylie’s daughter Stormi turned a year older recently.

