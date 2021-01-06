Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are getting a divorce: Reports

Los Angeles, Jan 6 : Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West are getting a divorce, according to reports.

According to pagesix.com, multiple sources said that “divorce is imminent” for the couple, with Kardashian hiring divorce attorney to the stars, Laura Wasser.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done. Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks,” said the source.

According to the portal, the reality TV star has not been seen wearing her wedding ring and that Kanye stayed at his $14 million Wyoming ranch over the holidays instead of spending time with the family.

“Kim got Kanye to go up there (Wyoming) so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” the source said.

Meanwhile, a separate source said Kanye has become increasingly uncomfortable with the star lives of the Kardashians and “is completely over the entire family… he wants nothing to do with them”.

The source added that he eventually found their reality show “unbearable”.

Kanye had tweeted in July: “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform,'” seeming to refer to a criminal justice summit attended by Kim and rapper Meek Mill in November 2018.

He also called Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-Un” and said that the Kardashians were trying to force him into psychiatric treatment.

Kanye had reluctantly showed up for Kim’s extravagant $1 million-plus 40th birthday in Tahiti last October for just one day.

“He showed up late and left early, he wouldn’t appear in any of their Instagram shots. All he did was bring over the hologram of her father Robert Kardashian, then got out of there as fast as he could,” the source said.

The source added that the biggest sticking point in the Kim and Kanye divorce settlement talks could be over their Calabasas, California, family home, which underwent a total redesign masterminded by Kanye and was heralded by Architectural Digest as “an oasis of purity and light.”

The couple worked on the all-white, minimalist home with Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt.

They reportedly paid $40 million for the house and spent $20 million on renovations.

The source talked about the advanced settlement talks “This isn’t the first time they’ve been talking about a split, but this time it is way, way more serious.”

Another source confirmed to pagesix.com that divorce settlement talks were underway, but they were not yet at the point of deciding how their properties would be divided.

This would be Kim’s third divorce. The couple walked down the aisle in 2014 in Italy.

They have four children — daughter North, son Saint, daughter Chicago and son Psalm, 19 months.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.