menu
search
28 Feb 2020, Fri Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Kim Kardashian shares evidence of being a hands-on mommy

Posted by shameen Published: February 28, 2020, 12:55 pm IST
Kim Kardashian shares evidence of being a hands-on mommy

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has posted pics to prove that she is indeed a hands-on mother.

She treated her social media followers with an adorable selfie of her dropping off her six-year-old daughter North West at school, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“School Drop Off,” she captioned the post.

In the photograph she donned a black t-shirt and tied back her black hair. She could be seen pouting her full lips to the camera. North was seen in a white uniform which she covered under a black hooded jacket.

This was not the first time Kim shared her adorable picture with North. A little over a week ago, they made their TikTok video debut.

Source: IANS
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved