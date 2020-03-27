Kim Kardashian shares throwback picture in latex suit

Washington D.C.: American media personality Kim Kardashian is spending her coronavirus quarantine time looking up old snaps of herself on getaways, and wishing she was on vacation.

The reality TV star shared a set of four photographs on Instagram on Thursday where she is seen in a skin-tight, full latex salmon-toned two-piece suit while posing on a beautifully-upholstered chair and ottoman.

She captioned the post, “Looking through photos taken from my last trip and missing Paris. Wishing everyone continued health and safety during these difficult times.”

According to Fox News, last week, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star received backlash after she sent her Twitter followers, “lots of love” in a selfie right as the world was hunkering down in isolation and many had been unable to gather the necessary essentials needed for basic survival.

Soon after, a viral clip from a previous ‘KUWTK’ episode was also brought into light as a meme.

In the video, her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian joked, “Kim, there’s people that are dying,” while Kardashian cried after losing a diamond earring in the ocean.

Later, Kim took to all of her social media accounts with a message reminding everyone to take coronavirus pandemic seriously.

“Please everyone, especially people who are young and healthy, pls take the directions to stay home seriously if you care about the health and safety of your mom, father, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children and community,” Kardashian wrote.

ANI

