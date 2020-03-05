Kim sends S.Korean Prez letter condoling COVID-19 deaths

A+ A-

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a personal letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in condoling the deaths due to the novel coronavirus in the neighbouring state, the Presidential Palace here said on Thursday.

In the letter, delivered to Moon on Wednesday, Kim voiced his belief that South Korea will overcome the situation and wished for the good health of South Koreans, Yonhap News Agency quoted Yoon Do-han, the Palace’s senior secretary for public communication, as saying.

“The North’s leader said he will quietly support South Korea’s fight against COVID-19 and showed his constant friendship and trust toward Moon,” Yoon said, adding that Kim expressed concerns about Moon’s health.

In return, Moon sent a letter to his North Korean counterpart, expressing his gratitude.

Kim also revealed his “frank” thoughts about situations on the Korean Peninsula, but the Palace did not elaborate.

The two leaders’ rare exchange of letters came as South Korea has reported 5,766 confirmed cases and 35 fatalities since the outbreak started on January 20.

North Korea has not reported any confirmed infections but it has intensified preventive efforts by tightening its border with China.