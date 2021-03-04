Kim to keep California house post divorce with Kanye

Los Angeles, March 4 : Reality TV star Kim Kardashian will be keeping her house in Hidden Hills, California, post her divorce with musician Kanye West.

“She has made her life there and it’s her kids’ main home,” an insider was quoted told US weekly.

“There was never a question — Kim was going to keep the home,” the insider added. The house is close to where the rest of her family lives in Calabasas, California.

Kardashian filed for divorce with West after seven years of marriage, and together the couple has four kids — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and the 21-year-old Psalm.

According to the report, although Kanye designed the home, he stayed in Wyoming for the majority of 2020 due to their marital problems.

