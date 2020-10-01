Kimmich scores late winner as Bayern beat Dortmund to lift Supercup

Berlin, Oct 1 : Joshua Kimmich scored a late winner as he helped Bayern Munich beat a resilient Borussia Dortmund 3-2 to clinch the 21st edition of the German Super Cup.

On Wednesday, there was a sense of urgency about both teams in seeking to make amends early on as they both lost in the Bundesliga at the weekend. They exchanged half-chances in the first quarter of an hour, with Kimmich testing Marwin Hitz with a header and Marco Reus firing into the side netting, before Corentin Tolisso opened the scoring following a swift counter-attack, finishing on the rebound from close range after his initial shot had been saved by Hitz in the 18th minute.

Thomas Muller then doubled the lead with a well-placed header at the back post in the 32nd minute, but Julian Brandt kept Dortmund in the game just before half-time, drilling in a superb shot past Manuel Neuer seven minutes later.

In the second half, Dortmund came out all guns blazing and scored their second goal in the 55 minute as Haaland overcame Neuer with a well-placed shot following Thomas Delaney’s perfectly timed through-ball.

The match appeared to be heading for a draw until Kimmich scored the goal in the 82nd minute and won the match for Bayern.

The result means Bayern have now won five trophies in the last couple of months, adding the Supercup to their Bundesliga, DFB Cup, Champions League and UEFA Super Cup titles.

Source: IANS

