Shah Rukh Khan grooves at KJo’s 50th birthday bash (Video)

Mumbai: And finally the first glimpse of ‘Baadshah’ is here! A video of Shah Rukh Khan grooving on ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash has surfaced online and is going viral.

Bollywood Superstar SRK could be seen donning an all-black three-piece suit for KJo’s special day. SRK grooved at some of the duo’s hit tracks.

The video has surfaced on the internet, where SRK could be spotted dancing with other attendees at the venue including Navya Naveli Nanda.

Karan’s birthday party was held at Yash Raj Studios on Wednesday. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gauri Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol also marked their presence at the bash.