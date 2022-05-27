Shah Rukh Khan grooves at KJo’s 50th birthday bash (Video)

Bollywood Superstar SRK could be seen donning an all-black three-piece suit for KJo's special day

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Bushra Khan  |   Published: 27th May 2022 1:24 pm IST
Shah Rukh Khan grooves at Karan Johar's birthday bash
Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: And finally the first glimpse of ‘Baadshah’ is here! A video of Shah Rukh Khan grooving on ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash has surfaced online and is going viral.

Bollywood Superstar SRK could be seen donning an all-black three-piece suit for KJo’s special day. SRK grooved at some of the duo’s hit tracks.

The video has surfaced on the internet, where SRK could be spotted dancing with other attendees at the venue including Navya Naveli Nanda.

MS Education Academy

Karan’s birthday party was held at Yash Raj Studios on Wednesday. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gauri Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol also marked their presence at the bash.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button