Riyadh: The custodian of the two holy mosques King Salman on Sunday approved the distribution of one million copies of the holy Quran abroad during the month of Ramzan 1444/2023, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The copies will include different size versions of the holy Quran and translations in more than 76 languages. it will be distributed in 22 countries.

Preparations have begun to ship the copies to ensure that they arrive on time for Ramzan.