King Salman approves reopening of Prophet’s mosque to public

Riyadh: King Salman who is the custodian of two Holy Mosques approved the reopening of Prophet’s mosque to the public from Sunday.

Initially, the congregation will be limited to 40 percent capacity of the mosque.

In order to follow precautionary measures, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has made the plan.

Worshippers will be allowed from Fajr prayer

Worshippers will be allowed in the mosque from Fajr prayer on Sunday.

Apart from Prophet’s mosque, more than 90000 other mosques will be reopened from 31st May.

It may be mentioned that on Thursday, Saudi Arabia has started easing a five-day nationwide lockdown imposed during Eid-ul-Fitr amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Curfew has been partially relaxed except in Makkah as the city has the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Restrictions will be eased in phased manner

Preventive measures will be further eased in phases over the next few weeks until the lockdown is fully lifted.

In phase 1 i.e., from 28th to 30th May, the movement within and between all regions expect Makkah will be allowed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In the second phase, which begins on May 31 and ends on June 20, restrictions will be eased further allowing movement from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. However, restrictions will not be eased in Makkah.

Full restriction in Makkah will be lifted on June 21.

No clarity on Haj pilgrimage

However, it is not yet clear about the annual Haj pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in Saudi Arabia crossed 81000 and deaths climbed to 458.

