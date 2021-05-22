King Salman assures Palestinian President of Saudi Arabia’s support

Riyadh: The Saudi monarch, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on Friday has affirmed Palestinian President of the Kingdom’s support for the Palestinian cause and people, the Saudi press agency reported.

This came during a phone call between King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, during which they discussed the latest developments on the Palestinian arena.

The custodian of the Two Holy Mosques affirmed that the Kingdom is making continuous efforts with Arab and Islamic parties and relevant countries to stop the attacks on the Palestinian people and their holy sites.

#عاجل#وزارة_الخارجية تعرب عن تطلعها إلى تظافر الجهود لإيجاد تسوية عادلة للقضية الفلسطينية وبما يحقق تطلعات الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في إقامة دولته المستقلة وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، وفق قرارات الشرعية الدولية ومبادرة السلام العربية.#واس_عام — واس العام (@SPAregions) May 21, 2021

“The Kingdom will continue its efforts at all levels to stop the Israeli attacks on Al-Quds by communicating with all relevant parties to exert pressure on the Israeli occupation government, wishing the Palestinian people security and peace,” King Salman said.

According to an official statement, King Salman has also instructed Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Fahran to continue efforts at international forums, in order to support the Palestinian position and support its cause.

In turn, President Abbas thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for the Saudi stances in support of his people, which complement the Kingdom’s historic and honorable stances towards the Palestinian cause.

In a related context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed that the Saudi government welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“We appreciate the Egyptian efforts and the efforts of the international parties to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and affirm the continuation of our endeavors to fulfill the aspirations of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state,” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

#عاجل#وزارة_الخارجية تعبر عن ترحيب حكومة المملكة إعلان وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع #غزة، وتثمن الجهود التي بذلتها جمهورية #مصر العربية الشقيقة وكذلك جهود الأطراف الدولية الأخرى في هذا الشأن.#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/ZWgTRKzwrQ — واس العام (@SPAregions) May 21, 2021

Saudi Arabia reiterated its assurance of continuing its efforts in cooperation with brotherly and friendly countries to reach the achievement of that settlement.