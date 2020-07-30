King Salman leaves hospital after successful gallbladder surgery

RIYADH: The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, left hospital after successful recovery, the state news agency, SPA, reported on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia‘s 84-year-old ruler underwent surgery at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh to remove his gall bladder after being admitted to hospital on July ‮‮20‬‬.

“King Salman is in a good health and was discharged from the hospital after one-week recovery plan,” the Royal Court issued a statement.

In a video tweeted by foreign ministry, the king could be seen leaving the hospital, walking with the aid of a cane and accompanied by several aides including his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, wearing a face mask.

🎥 | @KingSalman leaves hospital after recovering from successful laparoscopic surgery to remove his gallbladder pic.twitter.com/FcJk6MqMgB — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) July 30, 2020