King Salman orders free treatment for all COVID victims in KSA

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announce free treatment for his people including citizens and residents – even those in violation of residency laws. The Kingdom’s health minister, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, announced the king’s order at a press conference in Riyadh on Monday.

“This reflects the human and moral approach the Kingdom is adopting in dealing with this pandemic,” he said.

“Saudi Arabia is keen to ensure that patients receive the necessary treatment according to the highest medical standards without discrimination,” he added.

“This gives the most striking example in preserving human rights and dignity as everyone, whether citizen or resident, should enjoy health and safety, including violators of the residency system.”

“This move clearly reflects the Kingdom’s approach based on respecting and promoting human rights on the ground.”

“This shows that the most valuable asset for Saudi Arabia is the human being, thereby guaranteeing a decent and healthy living, the foremost right of everyone.”

The agriculture ministry took steps to boost wheat and livestock supplies amid global fears of a food shortage.

The number of virus victims in Saudi Arabia reached 1,453 on Monday, with 8 confirmed deaths and 115 recoveries.

