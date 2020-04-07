King’s Group extends humanitarian aid to underprivileged

Hyderabad: In these times of great distress, the King’s Group of Companies, a Hyderabad-based business group has extended humanitarian aid to the needy sections of the society. The Group, led by its Managing Director Mr. Naseer Khan and his brothers Mr. Mohammed Zubair and Mr. Shafi has been supplying with everyday essentials including food and other items.

On Tuesday, they have covered 300 families in Bholanagar, First Lancer near Masabtank. The groceries kit consists of 5 kg rice, 1 kg dal, litre oil pocket, salt, 3 kg wheat, 1 kg sugar the essentials needed for a household in these difficult times when people are finding it difficult to earn and eat. Volunteers went around each house to distribute the same. Over last one week, King’s Group of Companies is providing a grocery kit to numerous poor families in the city of Hyderabad. They supported around 20000 families with the grocery kit.

Commenting on the aid, Mr. Naseer Khan said, “My family has been at the forefront in feeding the poor and needy in times of great distress. Started many years ago by my father Mr. Shanawaz Khan, the mission to serve the people brings great joy to us. And we consider ourselves privileged to become a part of this noble cause.”

Mr. Naseer Khan has a piece of advice to the affluent and rich people in the society. He requested those who lead a better life and can help others to extend their support to the poor and needy.

