Kings XI, Champions XI score wins in Andhra T20

Anantapur, Oct 25 : CR Gnaneswar’s 61-ball 98 helped Kings XI beat Warriors XI by 126 in an Andhra T20 tournament match here on Sunday.

Electing to bat first, Kings XI made 191/2 in 20 overs. In reply, they bowled out Warriors XI for 65 in 17.4 overs.

In another match, Champions XI beat Legends XI by 40 runs. Electing to bat, Champions XI made 202 for three wickets with Ricky Bhui making 79 and Vamsikrishna scoring 85. In response, Legends XI could make 162 for seven in 20 overs.

Brief scores:

Kings XI 191/2 in 20 overs (CR Gnaneswar -98, Jyothi SaiKrishna -48, M Dheeraj Kumar -28 not out) beat Warriors XI 65 all out in 17.4 overs (P Tapaswi 2/2, S Ashish 2/7, K Bhima Rao 2/13)

Champions XI 202/3 in 20 overs (Vamsikrishna 85, R Bhui 79) beat Legends XI 162/7 in 20 overs (S Charan Teja 33, Aswin Hebbar 4/34)

Source: IANS

