Kings XI, Chargers XI win in Andhra T20 cricket

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 3 : Naren Reddy’s three wickets for 16 and Ashish’s three for 14 helped Kings XI beat Champions XI by 35 runs in the Andhra T20 cricket tournament here on Tuesday.

In another match, B Sumanth’s 61 and Nitish Kumar Reddy’s 56 helped Chargers XI beat Warriors XI by 23 runs.

Brief scores:

Kings XI: 126/7 wkts in 20 overs (CR Gnaneswar 36, V Venu 3/30, A Hebbar 3/18) beat Champions XI: 109 all out in 19 overs (DK Reddy 22, R Bhui 18, Ashish 3/14, N Reddy 3/16) by 35 runs

Chargers XI: 167/6 wkts in 20 overs (B Sumanth 61, NK Reddy 56, Ajay 3/19, M Rafi 2/39) beat Warriors XI: 144/9 wkts in 20 overs (P. Saran Teja 33, B Teja 3/18) by 23 runs

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.