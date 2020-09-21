Kings XI Punjab choose to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

By News Desk 1 Updated: 21st September 2020 5:56 am IST
Dubai, Sep 20 : Kings XI Punjab chose to bowl first against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Both sides are playing their first matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Veteran West Indies batsman Chris Gayle won’t be playing for KXIP and captain KL Rahul said that they have gone for Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell and Chris Jordan as their overseas players.

Meanwhile, DC captain Shreyas Iyer said that Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis and Anrich Nortje are the overseas players included in their playing XI.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(captain, wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami

