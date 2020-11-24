Kirti Kulhari cracks a joke on Mumbai winters

News Desk 1Published: 25th November 2020 5:27 am IST
Mumbai, Nov 24 : Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari on Tuesday cracked a joke on the almost non-existent winter season in Mumbai.

“Good morning peoples… and yes it will always be peoples for me. P.S — Mumbai mein sardi kab aa raha hai? #winteriscoming when???” Kirti shared on her verified Instagram account.

Kirti is missing winter largely because she has just returned from Pilani, Rajasthan, where her grandparents and other family members reside. The actress spent Diwali with her family in Rajasthan and shared beautiful photographs with them on social media.

Rajasthan experiences extreme cold winters and hence the actress is missing the chill in the air in Mumbai, which remains more or less warm throughout winter.

Netizens shared funny comments on the actress’ post, saying winter has never arrived in Mumbai and never will.

On the work front, Kirti will soon be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s “The Girl On The Train”, which also stars Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari. She also has “Four More Shots Please!” season three in her kitty.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

