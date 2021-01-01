Kirti Kulhari: Feels special that 2020 has concluded on a warm note for me

Mumbai, Dec 31 : Actress Kirti Kulhari has been getting positive responses from viewers for her performance in the new web series Criminal Justice Behind Closed Doors, and she is glad to end 2020 on a warm note.

In the courtroom drama, Kirti essays Anu Chandra, who is accused of murdering her husband.

“I’m overwhelmed that so much appreciation has come by for my portrayal of Anu Chandra in the series. It feels special and very satisfying that the year has concluded on such a warm note for me,” said Kirti, known for films such as “Pink” and “Mission Mangal”.

Meanwhile, the actress has taken a break from social media.

She recently posted on Instagram: “Well it’s time for a little break from social media… All you people, have a beautiful end to 2020 and see u in 2021. Thank you for all the love for #criminaljustice.”

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.