Kirti Kulhari: I’ve no fear of facing camera without make-up

Mumbai, Dec 12 : Actress Kirti Kulhari will be seen in the web series Criminal Justice Behind Closed Doors donning a zero make-up look. She says she is not afraid of facing the camera without make-up.

“It’s very important for me to render the character I’m essaying with sincerity. I have no fear of facing the camera without make-up; to be honest it’s quite a relief and it saves time,” she said.

“I’m playing the role of a murder suspect who is vulnerable and frightened. Embodying her was a challenge and the zero make-up did its job,” she added.

Told from a woman’s perspective, the upcoming season of the series chronicles a murder allegation against an eminent lawyer’s wife, Anu Chandra. It looks like an open-and-shut case but there’s more to the crime than meets the eye. Actor Pankaj Tripathi will be seen as lawyer Madhav Mishra.

The trailer of Criminal Justice Behind Closed Doors released recently. The show will stream December 24 onwards.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.