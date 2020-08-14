Kirti Kulhari: ‘Mission Mangal’ gave me recognition among kids

Mumbai, Aug 13 : Actress Kirti Kulhari says working in the film, Mission Mangal, gave her recognition among children. The actress adds that the box office success the 2019 Independence Day release is hard to forget, too.

“The 200 crore business it did is hard to forget! I think ‘Mission Mangal’ is the first film that chronicles this literally out-of-the-world feat that ISRO pulled off. A lot of parents tell me that their kids watch the film very often. It gave me recognition among kids,” she noted.

Kirti says she was excited the moment she got the offer. “When the film was offered to me, I was blown away by its scale, its ensemble cast and the impact it intended to make. I thoroughly enjoyed playing a scientist, and co-starring with such amazing actors for a film that invokes patriotism in a unique way.”

Directed by Jagan Shakti, “Mission Mangal” revolves around the story of India’s Mangalyaan or the Mars Orbiter Mission. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and HG Dattatreya in key roles, along with Kirti.

