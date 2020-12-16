Kirti Kulhari: Pankaj Tripathi ‘very simple and easy to work with’

Mumbai, Dec 16 : Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari cannot stop praising Pankaj Tripathi, her co-star in the upcoming crime drama web series, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.

Talking about working with Tripathi in the second chapter of Criminal Justice, Kirti shared: “Most of my scenes are with Pankaj Tripathi and he is very simple and easy to work with and be around. He does his thing and I did mine, and it all went very smooth.”

The actress also expressed gratitude for her other co-stars saying: “There were wonderful actors around me and it was a treat. I was thrilled to work with actors like Deepti ma’am (Naval), Jisshu Sen Gupta, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shilpa Shukla, Anupriya Goenka, Khushboo Atre, Kalyanee Mulay, Mishti Sinha and the entire cast.”

Kirti plays a character called Anu Chandra, who is a murder suspect, while Pankaj Tripathi will reprise his role of lawyer Madhav Mishra from the first season of the web series.

Talking about preparing for her role in the web series, Kirti revealed: “When I was offered the role in Criminal Justice: Behind Closed doors, I knew it was a very intense role to do, wherein I would have to prepare myself not just for the character but even as Kirti to be able to go into the depth and darkness of this character.”

Kirti will be donning a zero make-up look for her role, and the actress recently shared that she is not afraid of facing the camera without make-up.

Directed by Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukerjee, and written by Apurva Asrani, the ensemble cast also features actors like Deepti Naval, Anupriya Goenka, Jisshu Sengupta, Mita Vashisht and Ashish Vidhyarthi among others.

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors releases on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.