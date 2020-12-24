Kirti Kulhari visits Golden Temple to seek blessings

Mumbai, Dec 24 : Actress Kirti Kulhari was recently in Chandigarh on a break. During her time off, she visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings.

Posting photos taken at the Golden Temple, she wrote on Instagram: “May Waheguru forgive everyone and bless everyone. Ending my 2020 with this prayer for everyone and gratitude for everything.

It was time…#goldentemple #amritsar #punjab. Wishing all of you a beautiful 2021.”

Actress Yami Gautam left a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Her fans have also wished her well.

On the work front, her show “Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors” is available for streaming now. She plays Anu Chandra in the series for which she went for a zero make-up look.

Kirti has “Four More Shots Please” season three and the Hindi remake of “The Girl On The Train” coming up.

