Kirti Kulhari: Yoga is a way of life

Dehradun, Oct 15 : Actress Kirti Kulhari is currently enjoying yoga sessions in the lap of nature.

Kirti is in Uttarakhand these days, and on Thursday she shared an Instagram image that captures her yoga session amid the lofty hills.

“Doing anything in the middle of nature feels so liberating and beautiful… Hope I can always find the time and space for practising.. Yoga is a way of life… Make it yours and it will never betray you ,” Kriti captioned the image, explaining her love for yoga.

Kirti has been seen urging her followers to adopt a healthy lifestyle. A few days ago, she posted a video of her doing push ups.

“#howsthejosh To make exercising (any form, any kind ) an integral part of your lifestyle, is one of the toughest things to do in life… But I also know, once you do, it changes the GAME for you… looking good is just a by product of it… it takes care of so many things at so many levels for you. You feel good, your health is boosted like never before, your self esteem goes up, your confidence builds in a solid way, your will power increases, your stress levels go down, your BELIEF in yourself goes up, and of course you look your BEST and when you start experiencing all of this, you know that no matter ‘what’s going on in my life’ this is going to STAY and with each such decision, all that I mentioned above keeps happening to you more and more,” she wrote.

The actress will be next seen sharing screen space with Parineeti Chopra in “The Girl On The Train”, which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood psychological thriller “The Girl On The Train”, which is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller of the same name.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.