Kisan Congress threatens countrywide protest if farm laws not repealed

New Delhi, Dec 28 : Hours after the government once again invited protesting farmers for talks on December 30, the Kisan Congress on Monday demanded it will hold a countrywide protest if these laws are not repealed.

Kisan Congress Vice President, Surendra Solanki said: “Thousands of farmers have gathered on the Delhi border in the cold winter and more than 40 of our farmers have died in last one month, but the Narendra Modi government, which has become a puppet of the corporates, is determined to not withdraw its black laws.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes on national television but does not speak on the demands of the farmers, he said.

“The soul of this government is dead. The BJP has mortgaged the country’s democracy to its few friends for its benefit,” he alleged.

“We demand from the government that these three black laws should be withdrawn at the earliest,” he said, adding that the Prime Minister and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar should apologise to the families of the farmers whose kin have died in last one month.

Solanki also demanded compensation of Rs one crore to the next of the kin of the farmers who have died.

The Kisan Congress leader also announced that if the government does not take a decision to repeal the three laws, then they will extend this movement to all the districts of the country.

“We will carry out the campaign ‘Kale Kanoon Hatao- Kisan Bachao’ in all districts of the country. Under this, we will protest against the dictatorial government of the center in every district and take the Kisan agitation across the country,” Solanki added.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at several borders of the national capital since November 26 demanding repealing of the three farm laws passed in September this year.

