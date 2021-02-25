Kisan Congress to lay siege to Agriculture Ministry on Feb 26

New Delhi, Feb 24 : The Kisan Congress on Wednesday announced that it will lay siege to the Union Agriculture Ministry here on February 26 on the completion of three months of the farmers protest over the three farm bills in the national capital region.

Addressing the media, Kisan Congress Vice Chairman Surendra Solanki said: “On the completion of the three months of the farmers protest at several borders of the national capital over three farm laws, the Kisan Congress will ‘gherao’ (surround) Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.”

He also said that the Kisan Congress activists will also protest at the Union Agriculture Ministry as part of “efforts will be made to awaken the BJP government which has been ignoring the issues of farmers for last three months”.

Solanki said that the Kisan Congress has been standing with the farmers since day 1 at Delhi-Haryana Tikri border.

“We have been standing with farmers since day one. Wer have also held many rallies against anti-farmer laws,” he said.

Solanki said that till date more than 200 farmers have lost their lives while protesting against the three farm laws.

He said that the farmer movement is being supported not only in the country but also abroad. “The youth of the country are also understanding the problems being faced by the farmers. And the Kisan Congress will continue to fight for the rights and demands of farmers,” he said.

He also said that till the time Narendra Modi government does not withdraw these three laws, the Kisan Congress will stand in solidarity with farmers atthe borders of the national capital.

Earlier, 11 round of talks of farmers with the government have remained inconclusive.

