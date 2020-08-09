Kisan Congress writes to Tomar on farmers’ loan issues

New Delhi, Aug 8 : Kisan Congress Vice President Surendra Solanki on Saturday wrote a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar demanding the extension of loans to farmers from August this year to March 2021 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Solanki said in a letter to Tomar that in July, it was said that the farmers who are not be able to pay this loan amount on the date of payment for the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme will have to pay 3 per cent more interest.

Solanki pointed out that the farmers, who have taken loan through KCC, if they return the amount by August 31, they will only have to pay 4 per cent interest.

“And after this date, the loan repaying farmers will have to pay 7 per cent interest. But the situation has become more serious today, the epidemic is spreading and the farmers have not made much profit, nor there is any hope of improving the situation in the coming times,” he said.

He also highlighted that in many areas of the country, farmers are also facing the problem of floods and thus they will not be in a position to repay the loan.

“The Kisan Congress demands that you consider the farmers sympathetically and demand that the loan of the farmers be forgiven. The date of repayment of this loan should be immediately extended to March 31, 2021 as farmers across the country are struggling more due to the outbreak of the epidemic,” Solanki added.

Solanki also threatened that if the demands are not met, then the Kisan Congress will hit the streets after August 16.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.