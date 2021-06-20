‘Kisan Rail’ carrying mangoes chugs to Delhi from K’taka

Kolar (Karnataka), June 20 : A special train ‘Kisan Rail’ carrying 250 tonnes of mango grown in Kolar region left Doddanatta Halt Station (Chintamani), Kolar district for Adarsh Nagar railway station in Delhi on Saturday, an official said here.

After symbolically flagging off the train here, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, Ashok Kumar Verma said that the transport of farm produce by train through Kisan Rail was cheaper and faster than by road.

“The road transport costs about Rs 7-8 per kg whereas (with subsidy applied) the transport cost per kg by Kisan Rail is just Rs 2.82. Farmers could save a lot of time too, as by road it takes anywhere about 3-4 days to reach Delhi, whereas the Kisan Rail will reach by 40 hours, transportations from Kisan rail is way cheaper and faster,” he contended.

He also added that South Western Railway (SWR) aimed to run at least one Kisan Rail every 2-3 days once in its commitment to assist farmers to transport tomatoes, onions and other seasonal products to the markets across the nation based on demand.

While Kolar Lok Sabha MP, S. Muniswamy urged Farm Producers Organisations (FPOs) to come forward and utilise the services of Kisan Rail trains.

A statement released by the SWR claimed that the Kisan Rail Trains are run on time-tabled paths and their punctuality is monitored very strictly to avoid delays enroute.

“This helps in swift movement of perishable goods like fruits, vegetables and other agricultural produce across the nation,” the statement said.

The transportation of fruits and vegetables by Kisan Rail are granted a subsidy of 50 per cent on the tariff chargeable, by Ministry of Food Processing and Industries, so that farmers can realise better value for their products.