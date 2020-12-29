Kisan Rail will benefit lakhs of small farmers in Bengal: PM

New Delhi, Dec 28 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Kisan Rail is a cold storage on wheels, especially for perishable products, which will benefit lakhs of small farmers in West Bengal and enable them to access big markets outside the state.

Flagging of the 100th Kisan Rail, which will run between Sangola in Maharasthra and Shalimar in West Bengal, he said with the availability of rail services like Kisan Rail, lakhs of small farmers in West Bengal will get a big alternative in terms of transportation of their produce.

Transportation through road usually takes many days, but with a dedicated train service, like Kisan Rail, the transit time will be reduced to 40 hours.

“This alternative along with farmers will also help small businessman too, as they can send large quantity of produce to other states,” said Modi.

He emphasised that Kisan Rail service is a big initiative towards increasing income of farmers in the country and it will also benefit the economic conditions of farmers, and strengthen the cold chain supply in the country.

Modi added that Kisan Rail service and Krishi Udan together will benefit farmers, especially small farmers, to sell their produce in different parts of the country. He said Kisan Rail is cold storage on the wheels where a range of perishable products such as fruits, vegetables, milk, fish, can be transported from one state to another.

He reiterated that through Kisan Rail service, West Bengal farmers, fishermen and poultry farmers’ can access big markets of Maharashtra.

