New Delhi: Women farmers and their suppoters during Kisan Sansad against Centre's farm reform laws at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Monday, July 26, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Women farmers and their suppoters during Kisan Sansad against Centre's farm reform laws at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Monday, July 26, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Bollywood actress Gul Panag during Kisan Sansad against Centre's farm reform laws at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Monday, July 26, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Ravi Choudhary) New Delhi: Farmers during their 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Farmers during their 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Farmers prepare to leave after the 5th day of their "Kisan Sansad" protest against three farm reform laws, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Farmers prepare to leave after the 5th day of their "Kisan Sansad" protest against three farm reform laws, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma)