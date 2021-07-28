Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 28th July 2021 8:12 pm IST
New Delhi: Women farmers and their suppoters during Kisan Sansad against Centre's farm reform laws at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Monday, July 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Bollywood actress Gul Panag during Kisan Sansad against Centre’s farm reform laws at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Monday, July 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Farmers during their ‘Kisan Sansad’ at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Farmers prepare to leave after the 5th day of their “Kisan Sansad” protest against three farm reform laws, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
