Kishan Reddy condemns attack on media persons during Bhainsa violence

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy today condemned the attack on media persons at Bhainsa on Sunday.

He also condemned the violence that took place in the town. He said that the attack media was distributing and Unfortunate. He made these remarks on his Twitter handle. “Strongly Condemn the violence in Bhainsa yesterday. Attack on media personnel is disturbing & unfortunate,” the minister said in his tweet.

He also said that he spoke to the Telangana DGP on the issue and asked him to arrest the culprits at the earliest besides deploying additional forces. The union minister of state also said that he spoke to Adilabad MP Of the party Soyam Bapu Rao on the issue and inquired about the reasons behind the violence.