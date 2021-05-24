Kishan Reddy donates chips for distributing among COVID warriors

Delhi: Union Minister of state for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy gets trolled on the internet as he donates chips as relief material for COVID-19 warriors.

While many citizens, NGOs, organisations and volunteers are coming together to help the needy with clothing, shelters ,food and and other necessary things, this BJP’s minister donated Dorito chips and Kurkure to the fighters and employees working in the service of Delhi.

The chips were donated to the BJP Delhi unit on Saturday, and were given by Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta.

It was also distributed to the families of COVID 19 patients under Adesh Gupta’s order, he stated in an official release that, “Families of COVID-19 patients have also been affected by the pandemic. As a result of the lockdown, many family members have not eaten in 2-4 days, causing their health to deteriorate,” said the BJP President.

Here are the people’s reaction after finding out about BJP’s amazing work.

Doritos and Kurkure – “food” items 👇🏻 https://t.co/Sx3AJ3lbll — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) May 22, 2021

Instead of Doritos… Shouldn't they be giving Do Rotis?

Atmanirbhar and all that? — Ashwin Mushran 🇮🇳 (@ashwinmushran) May 23, 2021

Shiv Sena in Maharashtra : door to door Vaccination

BJP in Delhi : Door to door Doritos — Arsal (@_Arsal_Ahad) May 23, 2021

BJP Delhi will distribute Doritos to the poor, but without motherfuckin salsa? pic.twitter.com/EEz93IwxHL — Utkarsh (@theshrewdindian) May 23, 2021

Idhar bhi pls pls kahin stores p available nhi h yahan apki vajah se😂😭 — Jhanvi💎 (@kuchbhiyaarr) May 22, 2021