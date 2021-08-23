Kishan Reddy has not spent single rupee in Secunderabad from development fund: Vinod Reddy

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 23rd August 2021 12:43 pm IST
Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy (Photo: Siasat.com)

Hyderabad: The General Secretary Telangana Pradesh Congress committee Vinod Reddy alleged that the Central Minister Kishan Reddy has not spent a single rupee in Secunderabad from his development fund.

Speaking to the media persons, Vinod Reddy said that the statistics obtained in 2019 indicate that Kishan Reddy has not spent a single rupee in Secunderabad from his development fund. He posed a question to Kishan Reddy as to why he hates the voters in his constituency and why he does not like to see his constituency progress.

“I challenge Kishan Reddy to disclose expenditures from his development fund before the people and be prepared to participate in an open debate. Kishan Reddy has not done anything except visit hospitals and vaccination centers during the Corona pandemic,” alleged Vinod Reddy.

Kishan Reddy has forgotten his voters in his constituency who had sent him to Parliament and due to which he has become a Central Minister now.

Kishan Reddy’s “Aashirwad Yatra” is a combined drama of BJP and TRS as both are friends behind the curtain. Kishan Reddy is in politics for the past 30 years and he criticizes TRS during his Padyatra merely as a formality.

Vinod Reddy sought clarification from Kishan Reddy on fuel price rise and told him that the next government in Central and state will be formed by the Congress.

