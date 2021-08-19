Kishan Reddy holds ‘Jan Ashirwad yatra’ in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy embarked on the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ held on Thursday in Vijayawada.

While addressing the gatherings he said, “my years in union home ministry under Home Minister Amit Shah were memorable.”

“Abrogation of Article 370 has been done in our government. I am happy that I was part of such a Cabinet and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given me a chance as a cabinet minister and I am thankful to him”, he added.

The Minister said, “the country is facing a critical situation due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The only way to fight against corona is wearing a mask, nobody should leave it. It is the only option to keep the virus away then only the third wave won’t come.”

While addressing the people, he continued, this year we are celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and India is being strengthened under the Modi government.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, lakhs of houses have been granted for the poor. 80 per cent of housing plots were allotted by central government but state government is claiming for it”, he said.

BJP also held a car and motorcycle rally from Gannavaram Airport Vijayawada to the meeting hall in the city.