Kishan Reddy, KTR lay foundation for Rs 426 cr elevated steel bridge, flyover

Hyderabad: Minister of MA&UD K.Taraka Rama Rao along with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy laid foundation stone for Construction of 4-Lane Bi-directional Elevated Corridor from Indira Park to VST (Phase-I) and Construction of 2nd level 3-lane Bi-directional Grade Separator from Ram Nagar to Baghlingampally (phase –II) with the cost of Rs.426 Crores at Indira Park Road here today.

Speaking on the occasion Minister of MA&UD K.Taraka Rama Rao said that as per the Chief Minister K.Chandra shekar Rao’s vision all round development activities taking place in the City to make a

Hyderabad as a Global City. In order to provide infrastructure with Rs.6,000 Crores under SRDP, construction of Skyways, flyovers, Under Pass under taken. Further said even the Bangalore city is facing traffic problem due to this the investors are hesitant to set up their businesses. During lockdown more number of works completed in short time, the amount of work to be done in 10 months is completed within 2 months as there is no traffic problem at construction site. Special focus taken to complete this project at

early period he said.

Similarly by the HRDCL number of Link Roads , Slip roads undertaken to reduce the traffic load on Main roads as well as reduction of time and distance to the commuters and also helps reduction in pollution.

Further said, to provide better facilities maintenance 709 Kms of road length given to the Private agencies, steps taken to speed the Amberpet flyover works as requested by the Central Minister and Amberpet MLA. With cooperation of Central Government and with Central Minister, some of the development works taken up on road works at Rasoolpura and further requested to cooperate in utilizing army land for development of 2 skyways towards Napur and Ramagundam side of 18 Kms each total 36 Kms with the traffic problem eases in High ways he said.

With regard to fighting with Covid-19 the Minister said the GHMC is doing its best and lauded the service of Sanitation and entomology wings in control of spread of Covid-19 in recognisation of their services the Government given incentives for 3 months. Further appealed the citizens to cooperative in

land acquisition for road widening and development of city.

G.Kishan Reddy said Telangana State Capital Hyderabad city is fast developing by providing basic infrastructure in all fronts. He recalled that earlier the proposal for construction of flyover discussions came during various Governments of unified Andhra Pradesh for the past 20 years, now he is happy and thanked on behalf of Secunderabad parliamentary Constituency people to Chief Minister and Minister MA&UD for taking up this project. With this project the long standing traffic problem eases at RTC Cross roads as it is very well known as a junction of more theaters at a place. With the constructions of fly- overs, underpasses,

road widening works it helps in improvement of standing of living and helps in attracting investors to the city.

Minister for Minister of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography, T. Srinivas Yadav Mayor Dr. Bonthu Rammohan MLC N.Ramchandra Rao, MLAs Kaleru Venkatesh, Muta Gopal, Commissioner GHMC Lokesh Kumar, MA&UD Secretary Sudarshan Reddy, City Police Commissioner

Anjini Kumar, Chief Engineer Sreedhar, HRDCL C.E. Dr. C.Vasantha Corporators Lasya Nanditha, Srinivas Reddy, Muta Padma, Hema latha Jayaram reddy, Zonal Commissioner Sri. Srinivas Reddy, City Planning officer, Srinivas Addl.Commissioner UBD Sri. Krishna and others participated in the programme.