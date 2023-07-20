Telangana BJP protests after police prevents visit to 2BHK project

"Am I a criminal? Am I a terrorist? I have a right to go anywhere in India," Kishan Reddy told Commissioner of Rachakonda Police D S Chauhan who tried to persuade the Union Minister and other leaders to vacate the place.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 20th July 2023 1:52 pm IST
Kishan Reddy detained by the Telangana Police (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: High drama prevailed here on Thursday as Union Minister and Telangana BJP president Kishan Reddy along with other party leaders sat on the road after being stopped by police from proceeding to inspect a site of the BRS government’s housing scheme for the poor.

Kishan Reddy sat on the road in Outer Ring Road miffed at being prevented from heading to the housing site.

Kishan Reddy was later physically lifted by police and taken away from the place to a vehicle.

He had announced a plan to visit the state government’s two bedroom housing site at Batasingaram here.

Kishan Reddy had earlier condemned the “house arrest” of BJP leaders by police in view of the planned visit to the two bedroom housing site. 

