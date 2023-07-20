Telangana BJP protests after police prevents visit to 2BHK project

Hyderabad: High drama prevailed here on Thursday as Union Minister and Telangana BJP president Kishan Reddy along with other party leaders sat on the road after being stopped by police from proceeding to inspect a site of the BRS government’s housing scheme for the poor.

Kishan Reddy sat on the road in Outer Ring Road miffed at being prevented from heading to the housing site.

#WATCH | Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy sat on the road in protest amid a downpour after being stopped by Police in Shamshabad. He was leaving for Batasingaram from Shamshabad airport to inspect the under-construction double-bedroom houses when he was… https://t.co/PGsD7jDhFE pic.twitter.com/gwiknFGEV3 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

“Am I a criminal? Am I a terrorist? I have a right to go anywhere in India,” Kishan Reddy told Commissioner of Rachakonda Police D S Chauhan who tried to persuade the Union Minister and other leaders to vacate the place.

Also Read Is BJP fielding Raja Singh in LS elections from Zaheerabad?

Kishan Reddy was later physically lifted by police and taken away from the place to a vehicle.

He had announced a plan to visit the state government’s two bedroom housing site at Batasingaram here.

Kishan Reddy had earlier condemned the “house arrest” of BJP leaders by police in view of the planned visit to the two bedroom housing site.