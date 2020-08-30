Kishan Reddy stresses for creating awareness on Central schemes

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy today highlighted the importance of using advanced technology in creating awareness on welfare schemes of the Union Government so that the programs can have mass appeal to attract the general public.

While speaking with Information & Broadcasting Ministry officials in Hyderabad, he suggested using creatives, info- graphics which can easily attract the attention of common man and can give comprehensive information on all government scheme benefits.

Stating that Hyderabad is a hub of many National Institutes like NPA, NISA, NSG, etc., Kishan Reddy suggested that special programmes on their activities may be broadcast in public interest to create more awareness.

Kishan Reddy reviewed various activities of media units of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Govt of India, in Hyderabad today. He also released the September edition of Yojana, magazine of Publication Division on the occasion.

The Union Minister also witnessed the demonstration on the ‘Digital Media Publicity Van’ of the Regional Outreach Bureau.

DG (South) S.Venkateswar, Deputy Director News (AIR), Dr. Rahul Gowlikar, Deputy Director News (DD) Surekha, AD ROB Dr. Manas Krishnakanth, Yojana, AD P.K.Vandana among others attended the meeting.