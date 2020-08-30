Kishan Reddy stresses for creating awareness on Central schemes

By Mohd Aslam Hussain Updated: 30th August 2020 9:25 pm IST

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy today highlighted the importance of using advanced technology in creating awareness  on welfare schemes of the Union Government so that the programs can have mass appeal to attract the general public.

While speaking with Information & Broadcasting Ministry officials in Hyderabad, he suggested using creatives, info- graphics  which can  easily attract the attention of common man and can give comprehensive information on all government scheme benefits. 

Stating that Hyderabad is a hub of many National Institutes like NPA, NISA, NSG, etc., Kishan Reddy suggested that special programmes on their activities may be broadcast in public interest to create more awareness.

READ:  Telangana Govt relaxes quarantine norms for international passengers

Kishan Reddy reviewed various activities of media units of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Govt of India, in Hyderabad today. He also released the September edition of Yojana, magazine of Publication Division on the occasion.

The Union Minister also witnessed the demonstration on the ‘Digital Media Publicity Van’ of the Regional Outreach Bureau.

DG (South) S.Venkateswar, Deputy Director News (AIR), Dr. Rahul Gowlikar, Deputy Director News (DD) Surekha, AD ROB Dr. Manas Krishnakanth, Yojana, AD P.K.Vandana  among others attended the meeting.

Categories
Hyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close