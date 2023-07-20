Kishan Reddy to assume charge of Telangana BJP on Friday

Hyderabad: Union Minister for tourism, culture and development of North East G Kishan Reddy will formally assume charge as the Telangana party president on Friday.

Party sources informed that Kishan Reddy will visit the Bhagyalaxmi Temple at Charminar around 7:30 am and lead a bike rally till party office at Nampally, where he will assume the charge of the state BJP president. Several hundred party workers are expected to join him at Charminar.

Kishan Reddy is expected to pay tribute Jyotirao Phule and garland the statue at Amberpet, visit the Kanaka Durga Goddess temple at Basheerbagh, visit Dr B R Ambedkar Statue at Tank Bund and garland it, and reach the Martyrs’ Memorial near the Legislative Assembly before heading to the party office.

Despite the rain, the state party leaders are making all arrangements to make the rally a grand success. Several party workers are expected to participate in the programme.

The new party president is likely to address the party workers and leaders later in the day to give a glimpse of the party’s scheduled programmes in the coming months in the run up to the Assembly elections.

On July 25, the new party chief will be leading a protest demonstration at the Indira Park, Dharna Chowk, demanding that the government fulfil the poll promises.