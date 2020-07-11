Kishan Reddy visit central railway hospital in Lallaguda

By Mohd Aslam Hussain Published: July 11, 2020, 9:19 pm IST

Hyderabad: Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy visited the Central Railway Hospital , Lallaguda today.

Minister was detailed about the special arrangements and facilities made for the COVID-19 patients, serving employees, retired employees and their wards. A detailed power point presentation was given by PCMD about all the developments.

Later, Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR intimated the Minister about the future plans of development proposed at Central Railway Hospital. A small photo presentation was also arranged for the perusal of G. Kishan Reddy.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR, Dr. Prasanna Kumar, Principal Chief Medical Director (PCMD), SCR, N.S. R. Prasad, Divisional Railway Manager, Hyderabad Division were present during the visit.

Categories
Hyderabad
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close