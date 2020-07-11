Kishan Reddy visit central railway hospital in Lallaguda

Hyderabad: Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy visited the Central Railway Hospital , Lallaguda today.

Minister was detailed about the special arrangements and facilities made for the COVID-19 patients, serving employees, retired employees and their wards. A detailed power point presentation was given by PCMD about all the developments.

Later, Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR intimated the Minister about the future plans of development proposed at Central Railway Hospital. A small photo presentation was also arranged for the perusal of G. Kishan Reddy.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR, Dr. Prasanna Kumar, Principal Chief Medical Director (PCMD), SCR, N.S. R. Prasad, Divisional Railway Manager, Hyderabad Division were present during the visit.