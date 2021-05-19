Kishan Reddy visits Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy visited and inspected the two newly installed and operational PSA Oxygen Plant, sponsored by PM-CARES Fund, which produce 1000 litres of Oxygen per minute each at the Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday at Secunderabad.

Kishan Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning these plants to the hospital. During the visit to the COVID-19 dedicated at Gandhi Hospital, the central minister also inspected the ICU wards and enquired about the treatment being administered to the patients admitted there. The superintendent of the hospital and others joined and explained the progress of the patients.

Reddy also interacted with 110 year old Ramananda Teerthulu, a pious man, who defeated COVID-19 to become the oldest person in India to recover. “His self-confidence, perseverance and will to fight is an inspiration to all”, said Kishan Reddy.

Reddy visited the library block at the Hospital, which is now converted into a COVID-19 dedicated facility with 300 beds with Oxygen Support. The facility will be operational from the next week.