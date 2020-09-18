Kishanganj bridge-collapse is a symbol of corruption in Bihar: Congress

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 18th September 2020 3:01 pm IST
Collapse of bridge in Kishanganj before inauguration is symbol of corruption in Bihar: Congress

New Delhi: Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Friday slammed Nitish Kumar led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government after a bridge in Bihar’s Kishanganj had collapsed ahead of its inauguration.

This statement comes after a newly constructed bridge in Goabari village had collapsed on Thursday following a rise in the water level of Kankai river.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP said. “Thankfully the bridge crumpled before the inauguration, the Chief Minister did not have to face much trouble, however, the public will have to face more trouble because of it.”

“Whichever bridge is constructed under the Nitish Kumar’s government is a symbol of corruption. Now, the people of the state have fully understood that it is not going to get any better until Nitish government will be removed from Bihar,” he added.

Former Union Minister Singh further stated that even the bridge at Gopalganj’s 70 Ghat, which had collapsed earlier, had collapsed eight days ahead of its inauguration. “This has become new normal in Bihar,” Singh said.

The bridge in Kishanganj district was built at a cost of Rs 1.42 crore.

Source: ANI
