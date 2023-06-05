‘Kisi burqewali se dosti mat karo…’: Raja Singh in Telangana’s Adilabad

Hyderabad: In what appears to be another blatant violation of his bail conditions, suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh has once again made a communal statement in a public gathering in Telangana’s Adilabad.

In a veiled reference to Muslims, Singh is seen telling Hindu women not to befriend burkha-clad women.

“The He one who dons a tilak (mark on forehead) he is my brother, he is a Hindu, he is my friend. I will only befriend him. And my sisters, don’t befriend a burqa-clad woman,” said Singh.

“There was a time when we only had the threat of Aftab, but now Aisha has also become a threat,” Singh added, according to a video that has gone viral on social media.

Yet another controversial statement by T Raja Sjngh, In public meeting at #Adilabad at #Telangana, Raja Singh said that all Hindu should make friendship with only Hindus. He even goes on tell that Hindu women should not mingle with Burqa clad Muslim women. pic.twitter.com/EKPEzB62pV — Abdul Basheer (@Journo_Abdul) June 5, 2023

Raja Singh, who is well known for his comments on ‘love jihad,’ also talked about the movie The Kashmir Files, stating that Hindus should stay away from the Muslim community.

“One Ayesha makes Hindu girls meet Muslims boys. So we should beware of them,” he claims.

The Goshamahal MLA was suspended last year in August after he passed derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad. This was in response to the state government allowing comic Munawar Faruqui to hold a show in Hyderabad despite pushback from Singh and other right-wing activists.

In May, Union minister and Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy had said that Singh will soon be back in the BJP.

Singh was arrested under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act, and is currently out on bail he received from the Telangana High Court. However, he has a gag order placed on him, as the court placed certain conditions for his release, including not passing inflammatory comments in public (and also from holding public meetings in general).

The MLA has blatantly flouted such conditions in recent times and has also delivered inflammatory speeches in Maharashtra and Rajasthan.