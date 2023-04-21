Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released, here is audience review

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan got released today across India and it is currently trending on Twitter. The movie is helmed by Farhad Samjhi and it also stars Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam among others.

There is a lot of content circulating on social media platforms. Some people are praising Salman Khan and other cast members like Shehnaaz Gill while others blamed the director for poor direction and screenplay. So to check the reactions, keep scrolling.

#KKBKKJ family entertaining🔥



The song choreography is amazing and the direction of #FarhadSamji is top level🔥intervel and climax is the USP of the movie and the swag of #SalmanKhan𓃵 is unmatchable!



A must must watch🔥



4/5⭐#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan pic.twitter.com/jPTEoW1RE3 — 𝐊𝐀𝐁𝐈𝐑 ♛ (@ISalman_Rules) April 21, 2023

