Kiswah (Ghilaf-e-Kaaba) changed to mark New Islamic year 1444

Riyadh: The annual ritual of changing Kiswah (Ghilaf-e-Kaaba) was held on Saturday morning, the first of Muharram, marking the beginning of the new Islamic year of 1444, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

It is usually draped annually on the ninth day of the month of Zul Hijjah, the day pilgrims leave for the plains of Mount Arafat while performing the Haj.

Sheikh Abdulrahman Al Sudais, General President of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, said last month that the change of date was based on a royal decision.

The new kiswah was installed by a team of about 200 specialised workers and officials.

What is the Kiswah?

The term Kiswah in Arabic means clothing made for covering the body, but it is also used as a term for the silk covering of the Kaaba. It is made of high-quality black velvet backed by a heavy-duty lining.

The covering of the Kaaba is made of 47 pieces of natural silk, each 98 cm by 14 metres. The outer layer of the Kiswa consists of 670 kg of pure silk. The lining on the inside is a strong cotton lining, which helps keep the silk on top.

A golden thread adorns the black silk, inscribed with Quranic verses and phrases such as “There is no god but Allah” and “Glory be to Allah.”

The Kiswah also has a portion of the strap that wraps around to hold it in place. Measuring 46 meters in length and 95 cm in width, it is made of 16 pieces and is also embroidered with Quranic verses.

Technicians from the King Abdulaziz Complex for Manufacturing the Kaaba’s Kiswa begin the complicated process of replacing the old Kiswa with the new one. (Photo: SPA)

The Kiswah includes a curtain for the door of the Kaaba. The embroidered curtain on the door of the Kaaba was put on the Kaaba gate in 1300-1396 (819 Hijri calendar).

The Kiswah was produced in Egypt, but in 1927 King Abdulaziz ordered that the Kiswah be produced in Makkah.

Since 1958 the kiswah has been manufactured in Makkah Al Mukarramah.

An approximate — million riyals have been spent on the preparation of the Ghilaf-e-Kaaba by dozens of weaving experts at a special factory exclusively devoted to the manufacture of the Kiswah.