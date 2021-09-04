‘KKK 11’: Contestants turn into devotees to win ‘Ticket To Finale’

Mumbai: The upcoming episodes of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ (KKK) will see contestants turning into ‘hardcore devotees’ in order to receive the ‘Ticket To Finale’ (TTF).

There’s only one thing on their minds right now and that’s to win the race for the TTF by “hook or by crook”.

It will be interesting to watch how the contestants would worship those particular action skills that they are most afraid of or often fail to do well in the game.

For instance, Rahul Vaidya, with a classic bribing plan for ‘Shock Ji’, as he is scared of shocks in the game, prays: “If you give me TTF, I’ll give you new batteries every day and you will never run out of power.”

Divyanka Tripathi, on the other hand, prays to ‘Flag Ji’ for glory.

“I pray you only come to me and shoo anyone else who tries to come near you!”.

Abhinav Shukla, while standing at the mercy of ‘Taala-Chaabi Ji'(Lock and key), admits to the superiority by saying: “You have always frightened and beaten me. Please have mercy on me and let me have my ‘Ticket To Finale’. If you do so, I’ll stop giving gyaan (knowledge to others!)”.

He often fails to open the lock so he is scared of the lock and key in the game.

Well it has to be seen how these players overcome their fears or if their prayers are heard.

But contestants are excited as the finale is approaching and they shared their experience.

Divyanka Tripathi revealed her delight as the finale approached: “I’m so thrilled that the finale is just around the corner! We’ve saved the best for last, and we can’t wait for our viewers to get a taste of the ultimate excitement and adventure.”

“The moment of truth is approaching,” Abhinav Shukla stated and continued: “As we get closer to the finale, everyone is tremendously enthusiastic and focused. The ‘Ticket to Finale’ week will feature several electrifying and thrilling feats, with the best contender moving straight to the finale.”

“I cannot convey how proud I am to have made it this far! I feel incredibly fortunate to have been a part of this adventure, and I’m grateful for all of the support we’ve received from our fans. This final challenge has made me even more invigorated to win! See you on the other side,” Rahul Vaidya exclaimed.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ airs on COLORS.