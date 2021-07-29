KKK 11: Did Sana marry Vishal ? See Nikki Tamboli’s comment

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul are rumoured to be dating and their cosy pictures on Instagram have created quite a stir. Their chemistry had made their co-contestants tease them and now, their fans too think that they are dating. The two actors were seen spending a lot of time together in Cape Town, South Africa, where they shot for the stunt-based reality show.

On Wednesday, Sana took to her Instagram and dropped a few photos with Vishal and called herself a ‘fan girl’ and him ‘super legend or ultra legend’. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Nikki Tamboli’s comment.

Sana and Vishal’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestants Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood commented on the post. Nikki wrote, “Happy married life @divasana @vishalsingh713,” with awestruck and laughing emoji.

Arjun wrote, “Pyaar zindagi hai (sic).” To which Sana replied, “Pyaar dosti hai (sic).” Meanwhile, Varun Sood wrote, “Pyare log.”

Vishal Aditya Singh had earlier rubbished all the rumours that floating online about his relationship with Sana. Speaking to ETimes, he said, “Let me clear it, Sana is a great friend and I would like to tell the world, ‘duniya walon jalo mat, ek ladka aur ek ladki dost ho sakte hain (people, don’t be jealous, a girl and a boy can be good friends too)’. It does not necessarily have to be a romantic relationship always. Besides, I also posted pictures with Niki Tamboli, but no one linked me with her.”

Vishal added that their friendship began on the sets of the show. He said that the other participants were ‘either engaged, married or were not single’ and since Sana and he are single, he ‘thought of bonding with her’. He also called Sana ‘extremely nice’, adding that he ‘enjoyed connecting with her’.

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 features many popular celebrities from film and television industry including Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood and singers Rahul Vaidya and Aastha Gill. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, KKK 11 started airing on Colors TV from July 17.