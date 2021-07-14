KKK 11: In a dangerous stunt, Rohit Shetty asks Shweta Tiwari to kiss Iguana [Video]

Mumbai: The stunt-based reality show is all set to air on Colors TV from July 17. Ahead of its premiere, the makers have been treating fans with many promos from show. The latest promo showcases contestant Shweta Tiwari petting a dangerous reptile, an Iguana.

In an video, that has been shared on Colors’ Instagram handle, Rohit Shetty can be seen introducing the contestants to Iguana. Shweta who is terrified of seeing Iguana goes closer to it and starts petting it. “I like you,” she tells the Iguana. Rohit asks her to kiss the Iguana, but Shweta refuses to do so and says “Muh nahi lagna”.

The video clip also features Shweta breaking down a few times and giving up while performing the stunts.

Watch the latest promo here:

Shweta Tiwari has spoke about her participation with Hindustan Times and revealed that reason why she chose to take part in the show.

“Since last year, everyone wants to get back to work but many don’t have that option. So many of my friends have lost their jobs and have no work. I have seen people crying because they don’t have money or lost their jobs. You help a few but you can’t possibly help everyone. The last 15 months have been bad for so many. But there were businesses that made millions and took advantage of the situation too. The pandemic taught us who will stand and help us in need. It has taught us the value of health, family, and nature,” she said.

Coming back to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the show will showcase Shweta Tiwari along with Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, and Anushka Sen performing dangerous stunts and battling to win the title.