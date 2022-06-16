KKK 12: Rubina and Kanika get severely injured [Photos]

Mumbai: One of the most-awaited stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi has returned with its season 12 (KKK 12). The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is under the production stage as the shoot is still underway in Cape Town. Contestants have been active on their social media accounts to keep the excitement amongst fans high.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is all about taking off your fears and performing daredevil stunts and few contestants have been gracing their injury marks during the stunts. In a recent post on Instagram, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shared pictures with scars on her legs. She captioned, “Life is too short to wear boring clothes.”

Another contestant Kanika Mann’s pictures are going viral for having severe scars on her hands and legs during her stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

On Wednesday, Rohit Shetty posted a teaser of KKK 12 on his photo-sharing app as he officially announced its premiere date. He wrote, “AA RAHA HOON LEKAR.. KHATRON KE KHILADI. 2nd July se, raat 9 baje, har weekend @colorstv par! #khatronkekhiladi12 #kkk12 #capetown #southafrica.”