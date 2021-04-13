KKR bowl out MI for 152 as Russell takes five

Updated: 13th April 2021
Chennai: Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Tuesday, April 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)

Chennai: Andre Russell grabbed a five-wicket haul as Kolkata Knight Riders bowled out Mumbai Indians for 152 in an IPL game here on Tuesday.

 It was a collective bowling effort from KKR with only Suryakumar Yadav (56 off 36 balls) and skipper Rohit Sharma (43 off 32 balls) making notable contributions.

 For KKR, Pat Cummins (2/24), Russell (5 for 15) and Shakib Al Hasan (1/23) were the main wicket-takers.

Brief Scores: 

Mumbai Indian 152 all out in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 56, Rohit Sharma 43; Andre Russell 5/15, Pat Cummins 2/24)

Source: PTI

