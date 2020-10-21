KKR win toss, choose to bat against RCB

News Desk 1Published: 21st October 2020 7:29 pm IST
KKR win toss, choose to bat against RCB

Abu Dhabi, Oct 21 : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday won the toss and chose to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

KKR come into this game after beating SunRisers Hyderabad in a Super Over while RCB beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in their last match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Mohammed Siraj, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

